Cyclone Remal Wreaks Havoc in Meghalaya: Red Alert Issued

The IMD on Thursday issued a 'red alert' for heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Meghalaya over the next five days, officials said. Spurred by Cyclone Remal, the southwest monsoon set in over the Kerala coast and parts of the northeast on Thursday, a day earlier than forecast by the weather office.

''The southwest monsoon advanced into most parts of the northeast, including Meghalaya, today,'' a senior IMD official told PTI.

During the last few days, the cyclone wreaked havoc in the Himalayan state, resulting in the death of at least one person and injuring five others. Around 5,619 people have been affected in 271 villages, the officials said.

Revenue and Disaster Minister Kyrmen Shylla said 910 houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall and strong winds in the last two days in the aftermath of the cyclone.

A total of Rs 19.85 crore has been disbursed for immediate relief, they added.

