Massive Blaze Erupts at Gurugram Garment Unit - No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out Thursday evening at a garment manufacturing unit in Manesar, Gurugram. No casualties were reported. The blaze started on the ground floor and spread to all three floors. Over 25 fire engines were deployed to control the flames. A short circuit is suspected as the cause.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:38 IST
A massive fire broke out at a garment manufacturing unit in Manesar area here on Thursday evening, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said. The blaze, which broke out at around 6 pm on the ground floor of the factory in Sector 8 at IMT Manesar, soon spread to all three floors of the building, Rameshwar Dayal, fire officer at Manesar fire station, said, adding that it is under control.

Dayal said it will take around one hour more to douse the flames. More than 25 fire engines have been pressed into service, he said. Prima facie short circuit seems to be the cause of the fire, he added.

