Delhi Weather Relief: A Break From The Heatwave

Delhiites breathed a sigh of relief as the scorching heat took a slight break on Thursday, with the maximum temperature dropping from 44 degrees Celsius to 41.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to the weather department.

The national capital is expected to receive light rain along with a dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph during late evening, the weather office predicted.

The city is experiencing a change in the weather due to the impact of a new western disturbance, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature was four notches above normal on Wednesday. The city also witnessed rain and dust storms late Thursday, bringing relief to Delhiites from the sweltering heat.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a low of 24.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal. The relative humidity oscillated between 39 per cent and 57 per cent, according to the IMD bulletin.

While the Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, noted a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi's other weather stations such as Najafgarh and Narela recorded maximum temperatures of 44.4 degrees Celsius and 42.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Aya Nagar station noted a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius, Ridge 40.6 degrees Celsius and Palam 42.3 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

The capital was on yellow alert (be aware) on Thursday.

For Friday, the MeT has forecast a partly cloudy sky with a dust storm or thunderstorm, along with light showers, accompanied by strong surface winds at speeds of 25 to 35 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 43 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)