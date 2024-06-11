Left Menu

Rescue Mission: Saving Stanislav the Entangled Humpback Whale

Russian marine specialists are racing to save a humpback whale named Stanislav, who is entangled in a fishing net north of the Arctic circle. Tourists spotted the whale near the Kola Peninsula, prompting a search that covered over 120 km of coastline. Experts hope to free the whale by cutting the net.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:05 IST
Rescue Mission: Saving Stanislav the Entangled Humpback Whale
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian marine specialists are racing to save a humpback whale which has become entangled in a fishing net north of the Arctic circle. Video shot by a marine biologist shows the whale, who has been named Stanislav, with some sort of net and rope wrapped tightly around its body near the flippers.

After tourists on the Kola Peninsula, in Russia's far north, spotted the stricken mammal, biologists searched over 120 km (75 miles) of coastline before identifying it, according to Svetlana Radionova, head of Russia's natural resources watchdog Rosprirodnadzor. "The whale entangled in the nets has been found alive," Radionova said on Telegram, adding that specialists would try to get close to it and cut off the net.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024