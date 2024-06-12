KZN Calls for Donations to Aid Flood Victims as Restoration Efforts Continue

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has called on the public to support flood victims by donating essential items, particularly building materials, as restoration efforts are underway in the northern parts of eThekwini Metropolitan.

Currently, the provincial government is on-site providing relief and humanitarian services to hundreds of uThongathi residents who lost most of their belongings during the recent storm.

"The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is coordinating humanitarian aid relief in uThongathi following the devastating freak storms, which caused loss of life, property damage, and left many without food, clothing, and shelter. We urge the public to donate what they can, especially building materials," the provincial government stated.

Donations can be delivered to the KZN Provincial Disaster Management Centre at 66 Shortts Retreat Road, Pietermaritzburg, 3212, or the uThongathi Sports Centre in Gandhi’s Hill, uThongathi, 4399.

Power Supply Restored

The eThekwini Municipality has reported that power supply has been restored in most areas where the electricity infrastructure was severely damaged by the storm.

"Affected areas included Burbreeze, Sandfields, Greylands, eMagwaveni, Maidstone, and La Mercy. Electricity teams have restored power supply to most areas in Fairbreeze, Sandfields, Jan Roz, and Burbreeze. Temporary arrangements are in place to ensure continuous power supply, and repair teams are working around the clock to restore power to the Magwaveni area," the municipality said.

Search for Missing Persons Continues in Kariega

In the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM), the search for two missing people following recent floods in Kariega is ongoing. The municipality’s Disaster Management Official, Thomas Cameron, reported that the metro’s Fire and Emergency Services and lifeguards have joined forces with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Coastal Water Rescue to intensify search efforts.

"We currently have the SAPS [South African Police Service] conducting search operations, assisted by other organizations, including our NMBM teams. The team has increased to enhance the efficiency of the search," Cameron said.

A total of 575 residents have been relocated from halls and churches to lodges and student accommodation facilities. More residents are expected to be moved to newly identified facilities starting Sunday. Joint operation centers are active, and meetings are held daily.

"A few people in Gqeberha were displaced and moved to accommodation centers. There are two accommodation centers in Gqeberha and six in Kariega," Cameron added.

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Zolile Williams, estimated the cost of repairing damaged infrastructure at R6 billion. The government aims to find permanent accommodation for displaced communities by July 31, 2023.