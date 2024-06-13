Tiger Terror Ends: Villagers Breathe Easier After Rogue Cat’s Capture

Residents of Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh can finally breathe easier. A rogue tiger responsible for the death of a villager, and a month of terror, has been captured by forest officials. The tiger, which had eluded search teams for several weeks, will be tranquilized and relocated to the Satpura Tiger Reserve.

The alarm was raised after the tiger brutally killed Maniram Jatav from Neemkheda village, approximately 35 km from Bhopal, on May 15. The predator didn't stop at that, having preyed on cattle and being sighted by the locals continuously.

A red alert had been declared for 36 surrounding villages, covering an area of 150 square kilometers. ''We issued a red alert for 36 villages after a half-eaten body was found,'' said DFO Vijay Kumar. A red alert signifies a critical threat to human life, necessitating immediate action by authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)