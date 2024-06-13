Left Menu

Tiger Terror Ends: Villagers Breathe Easier After Rogue Cat’s Capture

A rogue tiger that killed a villager and terrorized Raisen district for a month has finally been captured. After a red alert was issued for 36 villages, 140 people joined the search operation. The tranquilized tiger will be relocated to the Satpura Tiger Reserve, ending the ordeal for the villagers.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:19 IST
Tiger Terror Ends: Villagers Breathe Easier After Rogue Cat’s Capture
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh can finally breathe easier. A rogue tiger responsible for the death of a villager, and a month of terror, has been captured by forest officials. The tiger, which had eluded search teams for several weeks, will be tranquilized and relocated to the Satpura Tiger Reserve.

The alarm was raised after the tiger brutally killed Maniram Jatav from Neemkheda village, approximately 35 km from Bhopal, on May 15. The predator didn't stop at that, having preyed on cattle and being sighted by the locals continuously.

A red alert had been declared for 36 surrounding villages, covering an area of 150 square kilometers. ''We issued a red alert for 36 villages after a half-eaten body was found,'' said DFO Vijay Kumar. A red alert signifies a critical threat to human life, necessitating immediate action by authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024