Speeding Car Incident in Bhosari Sparks Social Media Outrage

A 40-year-old woman sustained injuries after being hit by a car in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, according to a police official.

CCTV footage of the incident, showing a speeding car hitting the woman and flinging her to the roadside, went viral on social media.

"The incident occurred on Wednesday. The 24-year-old driver has been arrested. Investigations with the RTO are ongoing to determine why he couldn't stop the vehicle in time. The driver was not under the influence of alcohol, and the woman is in stable condition," the official said.

