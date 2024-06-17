German Robotics Faces Chinese Giants: A Competitive Showdown
Growing competition from China is impacting Germany's robotics industry, which is already experiencing a decline in orders within a weak domestic economy, according to the VDMA engineering association. Chinese suppliers, successful in their home markets, are now expanding into Europe, intensifying the competition.
Growing competition from China is weighing on the outlook for Germany's robotic industry, which is already struggling with falling orders in a weak domestic economy, a representative of the VDMA engineering association told Reuters.
"Competition is fierce," Frank Konrad, head of VDMA's robotics and automation department, said in comments published on Monday. "Many Chinese suppliers have grown strongly in their home markets and are now pushing into Europe."
