Pedestrian Injured in Street Light Pole Accident in Thane

A 42-year-old man was injured in Thane, Maharashtra, when a street light pole fell on him. The pole was pulled down by a bus's luggage getting entangled with its cable. The man is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:47 IST
A 42-year-old pedestrian sustained injuries on Tuesday morning in Thane, Maharashtra, when a street light pole fell on him, according to a civic official.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, reported that the accident occurred due to luggage tied to a bus roof getting entangled with the pole's cable, subsequently pulling it down.

The injured man is receiving treatment at a local hospital, the official confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

