Pedestrian Injured in Street Light Pole Accident in Thane

A 42-year-old pedestrian sustained injuries on Tuesday morning in Thane, Maharashtra, when a street light pole fell on him, according to a civic official.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, reported that the accident occurred due to luggage tied to a bus roof getting entangled with the pole's cable, subsequently pulling it down.

The injured man is receiving treatment at a local hospital, the official confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)