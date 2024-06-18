Pedestrian Injured in Street Light Pole Accident in Thane
A 42-year-old man was injured in Thane, Maharashtra, when a street light pole fell on him. The pole was pulled down by a bus's luggage getting entangled with its cable. The man is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
A 42-year-old pedestrian sustained injuries on Tuesday morning in Thane, Maharashtra, when a street light pole fell on him, according to a civic official.
Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, reported that the accident occurred due to luggage tied to a bus roof getting entangled with the pole's cable, subsequently pulling it down.
The injured man is receiving treatment at a local hospital, the official confirmed.
