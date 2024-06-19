Monsoon Gains Momentum: Relief for Heatwave-Hit North India by June 21

The south-west monsoon, which slowed after hitting Mumbai, is set to gain momentum by June 21-22, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This development is expected to bring much-needed relief to north India, currently battling an intense heatwave.

Sunil Kamble, Head of the Regional Meteorological Department in Mumbai, stated that while initial monsoon activity was weak, it is gradually strengthening. Coastal Maharashtra is predicted to receive substantial rainfall, with Central Maharashtra, including Marathwada, expecting light to moderate showers during this period.

Despite some showers in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, they were insufficient to alleviate the oppressive heat. Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, two days ahead of schedule, but has since made little progress beyond northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Overall, India has seen 20% less rainfall since June 1, with no significant monsoon progress between June 12 and 18. The IMD forecasts below-normal rainfall for June.

June and July are critical monsoon months for agriculture, with most Kharif crop sowing occurring during this period.

