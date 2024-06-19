Tropical Storm Alberto Kicks Off 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed over the Western Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The storm was located about 185 miles (300 km) east of Tampico, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.

Alberto is likely to dissipate over Mexico Thursday or Thursday night.

