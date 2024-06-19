Left Menu

Tropical Storm Alberto Kicks Off 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed over the Western Gulf of Mexico. Located approximately 185 miles east of Tampico, Mexico, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It is expected to dissipate over Mexico by Thursday night.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:34 IST
Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed over the Western Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The storm was located about 185 miles (300 km) east of Tampico, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.

Alberto is likely to dissipate over Mexico Thursday or Thursday night.

