Shimla Relieved by Storm After Intense Heat Wave

After enduring more than four weeks of severe heat, Shimla and nearby areas received much-needed relief as a severe thunderstorm with rain brought cooler conditions. However, power disruptions were reported. The local Met office has issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and predicts more rain in the region.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:15 IST
Shimla and its surrounding regions, which had been enduring an intense heat wave for over four weeks, finally breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday. A severe thunderstorm, accompanied by rainfall, lashed the capital town and its adjacent areas, bringing much-needed respite.

Dark clouds darkened the skies as strong winds, lightning, and thunder rolled through the region. The downpour lasted for about an hour, producing a cooling effect and helping to extinguish ongoing forest fires. However, the storm caused power outages in several areas for more than an hour.

Solan experienced a similar weather pattern with heavy rain and hail, while Hamirpur was hit by a dust storm that disrupted power supply. Despite the storm's relief, the heat wave persisted in districts like Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and parts of Solan, according to the local Met office.

The weather office predicts that heat wave conditions will continue in isolated pockets for the next day or two. A 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for isolated areas on Thursday, with rain expected in middle and high hills on the same day and in isolated regions on Friday.

Notably, Seobagh received 6 mm of rainfall, Palampur 5.5 mm, Banjar 5.2 mm, and Manali, Sangla, and Kalpa 2 mm each on Wednesday. Una was the hottest place in the state, with a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius. Bilaspur, Dhaula Kuan, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Sundernagar also recorded temperatures above 40 degrees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

