Iberian Lynx Bounces Back: A Conservation Triumph

The Iberian lynx, once on the brink of extinction, has seen a dramatic population recovery thanks to dedicated conservation efforts. The International Union for Conservation of Nature now classifies the species as no longer endangered. Over 2,000 adults and juveniles currently inhabit nature reserves in Spain and Portugal.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Iberian lynx, once facing imminent extinction, is now a testament to successful conservation efforts. As of Thursday, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) announced the species is no longer endangered.

Conservation projects in Spain and Portugal have boosted the population from just 62 mature cats in 2001 to over 2,000 adults and juveniles. The revival of their primary prey, the European rabbit, played a crucial role in this recovery.

Craig Hilton-Taylor, head of the IUCN Red List unit, praised the exponential population growth as 'a really huge success.' Collaboration between various public and private entities has been key, though uncertainties like climate change and disease still linger.

