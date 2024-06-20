Iberian Lynx Bounces Back: A Conservation Triumph

The Iberian lynx, once facing imminent extinction, is now a testament to successful conservation efforts. As of Thursday, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) announced the species is no longer endangered.

Conservation projects in Spain and Portugal have boosted the population from just 62 mature cats in 2001 to over 2,000 adults and juveniles. The revival of their primary prey, the European rabbit, played a crucial role in this recovery.

Craig Hilton-Taylor, head of the IUCN Red List unit, praised the exponential population growth as 'a really huge success.' Collaboration between various public and private entities has been key, though uncertainties like climate change and disease still linger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)