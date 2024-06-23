US Faces Dual Threats: Flooding in Iowa, Heatwaves Across Nation
Floodwaters in Iowa have forced evacuations, while many parts of the US continue to suffer from extreme heat. In Rock Valley, floods displaced hundreds, while heat warnings affect millions nationwide. States like South Dakota and Michigan also face severe weather challenges, with power outages and emergency declarations.
- Country:
- United States
Floodwaters have forced evacuations in parts of Iowa after weeks of relentless rain, while the US grapples with extreme heat. Communities like Rock Valley saw sirens blare and residents flee as the Rock River surged, leaving the town without running water. Governor Kim Reynolds declared a disaster for 21 counties in northern Iowa.
Elsewhere, South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem declared a state of emergency. Flooding shut down major highways, and southeastern towns received over a foot of rain. The National Weather Service warns that heat continues to plague many parts of the nation, with millions under heat warnings and advisories.
Last year, the US experienced the most heatwaves since 1936. States like New York reported a 500% increase in heat-related hospital visits. As summer intensifies, so do the challenges of extreme weather across the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nepal Endorses Framework for Solar Expansion to Combat Climate Change
World Bank Approved as Interim Host and Trustee of Climate Change Loss and Damage Fund
G7 Leaders Tackle Migration, Climate Change, Ukraine Aid at Italian Summit
Indian Cities Turn into 'Heat Traps' Amid Climate Change
WMO Unveils Global Greenhouse Gas Watch Plan to Combat Climate Change