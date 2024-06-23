US Faces Dual Threats: Flooding in Iowa, Heatwaves Across Nation

Floodwaters have forced evacuations in parts of Iowa after weeks of relentless rain, while the US grapples with extreme heat. Communities like Rock Valley saw sirens blare and residents flee as the Rock River surged, leaving the town without running water. Governor Kim Reynolds declared a disaster for 21 counties in northern Iowa.

Elsewhere, South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem declared a state of emergency. Flooding shut down major highways, and southeastern towns received over a foot of rain. The National Weather Service warns that heat continues to plague many parts of the nation, with millions under heat warnings and advisories.

Last year, the US experienced the most heatwaves since 1936. States like New York reported a 500% increase in heat-related hospital visits. As summer intensifies, so do the challenges of extreme weather across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)