Tiger Terror Ends in Kerala Village as Forest Department's Trap Snares Big Cat

A tiger causing panic in a Kerala forest fringe village was captured by the forest department. The animal, responsible for killing four cows, is suspected of having health issues. Locals, who previously protested for safety, may see the tiger relocated to a zoo after medical assistance.

Farmers and local residents of a forest fringe village in Kerala's district can finally breathe a sigh of relief. On Monday morning, a tiger that had instilled fear for several days was successfully captured by the forest department.

Identified as 'Tholpetty 7,' the tiger had created quite a scare in the Kenichira region by killing four cows within just two days. The big cat fell into a trap set by forest officials around 11 PM on Sunday.

Forest department officials later reported that the tiger was experiencing major health issues, making it dangerous to release back into the wild. The authorities are now considering transferring the ailing animal to a zoo after it receives necessary medical care.

Residents had previously staged protests, demanding safety and showcasing the remains of the cows killed by the tiger. Following these community actions, district authorities promised immediate compensation to affected farmers and took swift action to trap the predator.

