Giant Pandas Depart China for San Diego Zoo in Conservation Effort

A pair of giant pandas are en route from China to the U.S., set to reside at the San Diego Zoo as part of an ongoing conservation collaboration between the two nations, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance officials joined a farewell ceremony in China, celebrating the departure of pandas Yun Chuan and Xin Bao with cultural performances, student video messages, and gift exchanges among conservation partners. The pandas then embarked on their trip to Southern California.

"This farewell celebrates their journey and underscores a collaboration between the United States and China on vital conservation efforts," stated Paul Baribault, president of the wildlife alliance. This long-standing partnership underscores the joint commitment to giant panda conservation, aiming for their survival and flourishing. It may take several weeks before the pandas are viewable to the public in San Diego.

