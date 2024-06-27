Carcasses of Cows Among 57 Found on Tulla Baba Hill

In a disturbing discovery, five out of 57 animal carcasses found on Tulla Baba Hill in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district have been identified as cows, according to police reports on Thursday.

The carcasses were located on Wednesday, just days after another grisly find of 50 decomposed animal bodies, primarily bovines, in Seoni district. Sub Divisional Officer of Police (Patan) Lokesh Dawar indicated that the case is currently under thorough investigation.

The animal remains, which appear to date from one-and-a-half months to two years old, show no evidence of illegal slaughtering near the site, although three ribs showcasing sharp cuts raised further queries. The discovery was made following a tip-off from a right-wing organization.

