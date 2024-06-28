Delhi LG Takes Charge After Heavy Rainfall Paralyzes City
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena reviewed the situation in Delhi following severe rainfall-induced waterlogging. Chairing an emergency meeting, he directed officials to set up an emergency control room, deploy static pumps, and return officers from leave. Saxena emphasized improving preparedness and response systems.
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday reviewed the situation in Delhi after heavy rains brought the city to a standstill. He directed the establishment of an emergency control room and the deployment of static pumps to address waterlogging, according to officials.
During an emergency meeting, the LG ordered all senior officers on leave to return to duty immediately. He also emphasized that no leave should be sanctioned for the next two months, his office reported.
Saxena highlighted the inadequate preparedness and emergency response system in Delhi. Senior officials from various civic agencies including the Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, and Delhi Police attended the meeting.
The LG noted that the de-silting of drains was unfinished and the Flood Control Order was pending. He instructed officials to accelerate de-silting work within a week.
Officials were directed to establish an emergency control room for waterlogging complaints, operating 24/7 with senior staff. Agencies were also instructed to deploy static pumps and field staff to clear waterlogged roads.
The Irrigation and Flood Control department was told to maintain contact with Haryana and Himachal Pradesh counterparts to assess rainfall and discharges from the Hathnikund barrage.
The revenue department was directed to activate the disaster response cell under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) during heavy rainfall and to seek help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for emergency measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Southwest Monsoon Advances: Heavy Rainfall and Heatwave Alert in West Bengal
Assam: Heavy rainfall batters Guwahati, normal life disrupted
Delhi BJP leaders hold protest against AAP govt over water crisis, say Delhi Jal Board infrastructure crumbling
BJP leaders vandalised Delhi Jal Board office: AAP minister Bharadwaj
"People can do anything when they're angry": BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri on vandalization of Delhi Jal Board office