Delhi LG Takes Charge After Heavy Rainfall Paralyzes City

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday reviewed the situation in Delhi after heavy rains brought the city to a standstill. He directed the establishment of an emergency control room and the deployment of static pumps to address waterlogging, according to officials.

During an emergency meeting, the LG ordered all senior officers on leave to return to duty immediately. He also emphasized that no leave should be sanctioned for the next two months, his office reported.

Saxena highlighted the inadequate preparedness and emergency response system in Delhi. Senior officials from various civic agencies including the Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, and Delhi Police attended the meeting.

The LG noted that the de-silting of drains was unfinished and the Flood Control Order was pending. He instructed officials to accelerate de-silting work within a week.

Officials were directed to establish an emergency control room for waterlogging complaints, operating 24/7 with senior staff. Agencies were also instructed to deploy static pumps and field staff to clear waterlogged roads.

The Irrigation and Flood Control department was told to maintain contact with Haryana and Himachal Pradesh counterparts to assess rainfall and discharges from the Hathnikund barrage.

The revenue department was directed to activate the disaster response cell under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) during heavy rainfall and to seek help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for emergency measures.

