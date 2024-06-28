Left Menu

Global Heat Waves Affected 5 Billion in June, 619 Million in India

A report by Climate Central reveals that nearly five billion people globally, including 619 million in India, were impacted by extreme heat in June due to climate change. The heat waves caused numerous deaths, overwhelmed infrastructure, and highlighted the urgent need to address carbon pollution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:12 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming revelation, Climate Central's new analysis reports that nearly five billion people worldwide endured extreme heat over nine days in June, with 619 million of them residing in India.

According to the report, the intense heat affected hundreds of millions in various countries, from China and Indonesia to Nigeria and Brazil, underscoring the global reach of climate change.

Andrew Pershing of Climate Central warns that these heat waves, which are becoming more frequent due to over a century of burning fossil fuels, will persist until carbon emissions are curbed. The study's Climate Shift Index (CSI) revealed that 4.97 billion people experienced conditions made at least three times likelier by climate change during June 16-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

