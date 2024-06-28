Global Heat Waves Affected 5 Billion in June, 619 Million in India

In an alarming revelation, Climate Central's new analysis reports that nearly five billion people worldwide endured extreme heat over nine days in June, with 619 million of them residing in India.

According to the report, the intense heat affected hundreds of millions in various countries, from China and Indonesia to Nigeria and Brazil, underscoring the global reach of climate change.

Andrew Pershing of Climate Central warns that these heat waves, which are becoming more frequent due to over a century of burning fossil fuels, will persist until carbon emissions are curbed. The study's Climate Shift Index (CSI) revealed that 4.97 billion people experienced conditions made at least three times likelier by climate change during June 16-24.

