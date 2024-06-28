Soccer Enthusiast's Record-Breaking Shirt Collection
Cassio Brandao, a Brazilian soccer enthusiast, has achieved the Guinness World Records title for owning the largest collection of soccer shirts. His collection, totaling 6,101 pieces, includes rare jerseys like those of Pele and a 1998 World Cup shirt signed by Ronaldo. Brandao began collecting in 2000.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:26 IST
Soccer-6,101 pieces of history: Brazilian owns world's largest shirt collection
Brazilian Cassio Brandao walks through rooms filled with clothes racks that in April made him a Guinness World Records title holder as the owner of the world's largest collection of soccer shirts. From rare Pele jerseys to a 1998 World Cup shirt signed by Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Google employee has amassed a total 6,101 shirts since he started collecting them in 2000.
