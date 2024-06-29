Tropical Storm Beryl Sets Course for Barbados, Poised to Become Season's First Hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl is on a collision course with the southeast Caribbean and shows signs of intensifying into the year's first hurricane by the time it reaches Barbados late Sunday.

The island's meteorological service has issued a hurricane watch, alerting residents to the possibility of flash floods and power outages. Director Sabu Best forecasts Beryl will escalate to a Category 2 storm before making its closest approach, passing approximately 26 miles (45 kilometers) south of Barbados.

The storm, located about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados on Saturday, carries maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and is moving west at 21 mph (33 kph). Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley emphasized the importance of preparedness in a public address, as Barbados also hosts the Twenty20 World Cup cricket final this weekend. Beryl is the second named storm in what experts predict will be an active hurricane season, with the potential for between 17 and 25 named storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

