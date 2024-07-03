Left Menu

Sustainable Amarnath Yatra: Zero-Landfill Efforts Triumph

Over 600 workers have been deployed along the Amarnath Yatra routes to ensure a garbage-free pilgrimage. Fifteen waste processing facilities have been established, processing wet and dry waste through composting and segregation. The initiative aims for a zero-landfill experience, maintaining cleanliness and sanctity along the yatra routes.

PTI | Pahalgam | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:55 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainable practices, fifteen waste processing facilities have been established along the Amarnath Yatra routes in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Over 600 workers have been deployed to ensure a garbage-free pilgrimage, according to a senior government official.

Since the pilgrimage began on June 29, more than one lakh devotees have visited the cave shrine, navigating through the 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the steeper, 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal. The Directorate of Rural Sanitation and departments of rural development and panchayati raj have collaborated on this initiative.

Wet waste is processed using conventional composting methods, while dry waste is segregated into recyclable and non-recyclable categories. With eight vehicles deployed for waste collection and transportation, the initiative has successfully handled approximately 61.35 tonnes of waste from June 27 to July 2. The Director General of Rural Sanitation, Anoo Malhotra, emphasized that these efforts will maintain the sanctity and cleanliness of the pilgrimage routes, ensuring a zero-landfill experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

