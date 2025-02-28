Digambarpur: A Model for Rural Sanitation and Water Management

Digambarpur village in West Bengal has set new benchmarks for rural sanitation and water management. The village, home to over 20,000 residents, boasts a newly launched faecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP) and a piped water scheme, bringing safer sanitation and cleaner water to its people.

Supported by the global NGO Water for People, the project included climate-resilient water points in flood-prone areas, ensuring safe drinking water year-round. Initiatives also involved local panchayats and the state government, and the village is recognized as a Model Village under the Swachh Bharat Mission since 2017.

Samrat Gupta, project expert, noted the plant's capacity to produce vermicomposting fertiliser while also managing plastic and vegetable waste. Additionally, the village has transitioned from hand pumps to a comprehensive piped water system, improving public health and sanitation significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)