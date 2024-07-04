Global Conclave on Plastic Recycling and Sustainability Kicks Off at Bharat Mandapam

The four-day Global Conclave on Plastic Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS) began with vigor at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. Chief Guest Smt. Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, inaugurated the conference, accompanied by Smt. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, as the Guest of Honor. Other notable attendees included AIPMA President Shri Manish Dedhia, CPMA President Shri Kamal Nanavati, AIPMA Governing Council Chairman Shri Arvind Mehta, GCPRS 2024 Chairman Shri Hiten Bheda, Pranav Kumar (CPMA), Prof. (Dr.) Shishir Sinha (Plastindia Foundation), and Shri Ravish Kamath (Plastindia).

In her opening remarks, Smt. Verma lauded the efforts of AIPMA and CPMA for addressing a crucial issue, noting that only ten percent of global plastic waste is recycled. She highlighted the industry's economic contributions and the employment it provides worldwide, despite the challenges posed by plastic pollution. Emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts across sectors, she detailed the government's Plastic Waste Management Rules of 2016 and their subsequent amendments, which enforce stricter recycling protocols and ban specific single-use plastics.

Smt. Mercy Epao also expressed the Ministry of MSME's support, noting the significant presence of plastic industry enterprises under their purview. She announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art export center in Hyderabad and encouraged stakeholders to leverage the Ministry's benefits, mentioning ongoing plans for additional technology centers.

Shri Arvind Mehta highlighted the event's support from multiple central government ministries, underscoring India's commitment to managing plastic waste, which has positioned its recycling industry to reach $6.9 billion by 2033. CPMA President Shri Kamal Nanavati stressed the global nature of plastic waste management and the need for collaboration among all stakeholders.

Shri Arvind D. Mehta, Chairman of the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center (AMTEC), emphasized their role in preparing skilled professionals for the advancing plastic industry, expressing pride in their achievements. He viewed the conclave as a milestone for the sector.

The GCPRS, organized by AIPMA and CPMA, focuses on the environmental impact of rising plastic use and necessary solutions. The event features innovative recycling technologies, sustainable options like biodegradable and compostable plastics, and effective waste management solutions. It provides a platform for industry leaders, startups, and environmental experts to showcase advancements and share insights on achieving sustainability.

Significant for those in the plastic recycling industry, machinery manufacturing, waste management, biopolymer production, raw material supply, and standard testing, the conclave includes an exhibition and a CEO-level roundtable on July 4. Panel discussions on July 5 and 6 will address recycling in industries such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.