Tragic Electrocution in Dombivali: Cattle Loss Sparks Investigations
In Dombivali's Pisvali village, five buffaloes and two cows died from an electric shock caused by a live wire touching a cattle shed. The incident happened after workers restored power following maintenance. An investigation is underway to determine if there was negligence by the electricity distribution company.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck Dombivali's Pisvali village on Friday when five buffaloes and two cows succumbed to a fatal electric shock. According to an official report, the incident occurred when a live wire made contact with a cattle shed.
Detailed accounts reveal that three buffaloes, two buffalo calves, a cow, and its calf were among the casualties. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had temporarily disconnected power to trim tree branches near power lines close to the cattle shed. Upon restoring the electricity supply, the unfortunate electrocution of the cattle ensued.
An official investigation is currently underway to determine if negligence by MSEDCL staff contributed to this heartbreaking incident. Authorities are examining all factors to ensure such tragedies are prevented in the future.
ALSO READ
Ram Temple Roof Leaks During Heavy Rains, Sparks Allegations of Construction Negligence
Tragic Drowning Incident in Greater Noida IT Firm: Safety Negligence Alleged
NHRC Issues Notice Over Negligence in Care of Mentally Ill Patients
Gauhati High Court Slams Assam Govt Over Waterlogging Negligence
'Employer arrested, investigation on': MEA condemns negligence in treatment of Indian worker who died in Italy