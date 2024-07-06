Left Menu

A Region in Deluge: Floods Ravage Parts of India

Rising water levels in Bihar and Assam have led to widespread flooding, impacting millions. In Assam, over 24.5 lakh people are affected while rivers in Bihar overflow, forcing relocations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coordinating rescue efforts. Flooding also poses threats in Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

Floodwaters surged in Bihar and Assam, impacting millions as torrential rains lashed eastern India. The situation remains dire in Assam with over 24.5 lakh people affected across 30 districts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in coordination with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is directing relief efforts. Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Barak, are flowing above danger levels, resulting in urban area flooding and wildlife loss.

Bihar is also reeling under heavy rainfall, which has caused several rivers to overflow, resulting in widespread relocations in districts like East and West Champaran. The Kosi, Kamla, and Parman rivers have breached danger levels, further exacerbated by continuous rainfall in Nepal's catchment areas.

Similar catastrophes are reported in north India, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, with heavy rains causing fatalities and destruction. Despite flooding in Karnataka, some regions recorded less-than-usual rainfall this monsoon season. Rescue operations and relief measures are ongoing across the affected states.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

