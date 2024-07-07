Left Menu

90-Year-Old Building Collapse in Thane Leaves Community on Edge

A portion of a 90-year-old, three-storey building on Kawda Lane in Thane collapsed Sunday morning. Fortunately, no injuries occurred as the structure was unoccupied. The Thane Municipal Corporation classified it as 'most dangerous.' Debris was cleared, and engineers will evaluate the remaining structure.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of a three-storey building collapsed on Sunday morning on Kawda Lane in Thane. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries as the building was unoccupied at the time, a civic official confirmed.

Some sections of the 90-year-old building, identified as C-1 or 'most dangerous' by the Thane Municipal Corporation, fell apart at 10:18 a.m., according to the official. Immediate actions were taken as the situation unfolded.

'No one was injured in the incident. Firemen and civic personnel quickly removed the debris and preemptively pulled down other precarious parts of the structure,' informed Yasin Tadvi, chief of TMC regional disaster management cell. Engineers will soon assess the standing portion to determine its future.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

