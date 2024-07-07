Left Menu

Alert in Coastal Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Caution Issued for 'Kallakkadal' Phenomenon

The coastal regions of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expected to experience 'kallakkadal,' a sudden swell of the sea resulting in rough waves and high tides until 11.30 pm on Monday. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued an alert advising fishermen and coastal residents to exercise caution and relocate if necessary.

The coastal areas of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to experience the 'kallakkadal' phenomenon -- the sudden swell of the seas causing rough waves -- and high tides till 11.30 pm on Monday, according to the weather agency.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on Sunday sounded an alert to fishermen and coastal residents in the area about the possible sea surge.

INCOIS, the central agency that issues weather warnings for fishermen in the country, advised people to safely moor their fishing vessels in the harbour.

It advised coastal people, living in accident-prone areas, to relocate to safer places in view of possible danger.

It also suggested people completely avoid travelling to beaches and venturing into the sea considering the warning, a statement added.

