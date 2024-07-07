Alert in Coastal Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Caution Issued for 'Kallakkadal' Phenomenon
The coastal regions of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expected to experience 'kallakkadal,' a sudden swell of the sea resulting in rough waves and high tides until 11.30 pm on Monday. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued an alert advising fishermen and coastal residents to exercise caution and relocate if necessary.
