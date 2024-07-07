Impending Threat: Tropical Storm Beryl Set to Strengthen into Hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to intensify into a hurricane before reaching the middle Texas coast on Monday. The storm is expected to turn northeast and move further inland over Texas and Arkansas on Monday night and into Tuesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed and prepare for potential impacts.
