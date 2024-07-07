Left Menu

Impending Threat: Tropical Storm Beryl Set to Strengthen into Hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to intensify into a hurricane before reaching the middle Texas coast on Monday. The storm is expected to turn northeast and move further inland over Texas and Arkansas on Monday night and into Tuesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has reported that Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall on the middle Texas coast early Monday.

Beryl is forecast to turn northeastward and make its way further inland over eastern Texas and Arkansas late Monday and into Tuesday.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed and prepare for potential impacts.

