The Space Health Puzzle: Unraveling the Mysteries of Telomeres
Susan Bailey of Colorado State University explores the impact of space travel on human health, focusing on telomere research. Her studies, including the NASA Twins Study, reveal lengthening and subsequent shortening of telomeres during and after space missions. Findings emphasize the need for further research to understand these changes' long-term implications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortcollins | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:15 IST
Susan Bailey, a radiation cancer biologist at Colorado State University, has published groundbreaking research on the effects of space travel on human health, particularly focusing on telomeres.
Her studies, including the notable NASA Twins Study, revealed that astronauts experience lengthening of telomeres during space missions, followed by significant shortening upon return to Earth.
These findings suggest that space travel has profound impacts on cellular biology, and further research is crucial to understand the long-term health implications for astronauts.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education Launched in Gujarat
Blaze Erupts at Moscow Electronics Research Institute
Tragic Fire Claims Seven Lives at Former Moscow Research Institute
ICRI Announces Admission Alert for MSc. Clinical Research & Data Science
Visva Bharati University's Landmark Move: Researchers to Present Projects in Lecture Series