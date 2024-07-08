The Space Health Puzzle: Unraveling the Mysteries of Telomeres

Susan Bailey, a radiation cancer biologist at Colorado State University, has published groundbreaking research on the effects of space travel on human health, particularly focusing on telomeres.

Her studies, including the notable NASA Twins Study, revealed that astronauts experience lengthening of telomeres during space missions, followed by significant shortening upon return to Earth.

These findings suggest that space travel has profound impacts on cellular biology, and further research is crucial to understand the long-term health implications for astronauts.

