Avian Influenza in Kerala: Migratory Birds, Crows Identified as Key Spreaders

A government-appointed panel of experts in Kerala highlighted migratory birds and crows as primary carriers of the avian influenza virus, spreading it to domestic duck and poultry farms. The panel recommended measures such as banning bird movement till March 2025 and enhancing bio-security protocols to contain the disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:04 IST
Migratory birds and crows from the forests in Kerala are suspected to be the carriers of the avian influenza virus, causing its spread to domestic duck and poultry farms in the state, according to a study by a government-appointed panel of experts.

The panel submitted its report to state Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani on Monday. The team was appointed in view of rising cases of bird flu in the state, particularly in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam districts, causing heavy losses to duck and poultry farmers.

The minister said that the government will carefully review the report's recommendations and take appropriate action. The expert team included specialists from the Animal Husbandry Department and scientists from the Veterinary University.

The team found that the disease may have spread through the movement of birds. These birds were likely infected by migratory birds and spread the disease through their sale. Remains of birds that succumbed to bird flu, as well as their feed and droppings, were not scientifically disposed of, leading to further spread.

The study noted that uncontrolled movement of birds and supervisors from integrated farms contributed to the spread. The disease may have spread through infected crows, and there is a possibility of transmission from forest birds to domestic farms. No evidence was found of the disease being brought in from outside the state.

The panel recommended a detailed genetic study of the virus and the National Action Plan for bird flu prevention be strictly implemented. Bird movement and sale in affected districts should be banned until March 2025. Proper disposal and regular testing of bird remains were also recommended.

Additionally, private chicken and duck farms should be registered, and bio-security audits conducted every four months. Only approved slaughterhouses should process meat, and waste disposal into water bodies should be banned.

