New Study Reveals Platelets' Role in Regulating Monocyte-Induced Inflammation

Researchers at the University of Bonn have identified a critical interaction between platelets and monocytes, enhancing the inflammatory capabilities of these white blood cells. This discovery could potentially advance treatments for immunological diseases. The findings are published in EMBO Molecular Medicine's August edition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Scientists at the University of Bonn have unveiled a pivotal interaction between platelets and monocytes, a type of white blood cell, which significantly boosts these cells' inflammatory responses. This groundbreaking research could enhance treatments for various immunological conditions.

Monocytes, integral to the innate immune system, secrete large quantities of pro-inflammatory cytokines to defend the body. However, abnormal monocyte activity can lead to hyperinflammation and cytokine storms, while impaired function results in immune paralysis, increasing infection risks. Understanding the regulation of monocytes is crucial, according to Prof. Dr. Bernardo Franklin from the University of Bonn.

The study reveals that platelets not only aid in blood clotting but also play a vital role in modulating monocyte-induced inflammation. Remarkably, low platelet counts or their removal from healthy monocytes induces immune paralysis, which is reversible by adding fresh platelets. This discovery highlights a new intercellular communication mechanism that could inform therapeutic strategies for immune disorders.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

