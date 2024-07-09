Left Menu

Philippines Rebuts China Over Coral Reef Claims

The Philippines has denied China's allegations that its warship on Second Thomas Shoal damaged the coral reef ecosystem. Describing the claims as 'false' and 'classic misdirection,' the Philippines has called for an independent marine scientific assessment to determine the actual causes of the damage.

Updated: 09-07-2024 05:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 05:00 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The Philippines has firmly rejected China's accusation that its grounded warship on Second Thomas Shoal has caused damage to the coral reef ecosystem in the South China Sea, calling the claims 'false' and 'classic misdirection.'

A statement from the Philippine task force on the South China Sea underscored the need for an independent, third-party marine scientific assessment to establish the true causes of coral reef damage in the area.

The call for independent scrutiny aims to clarify the situation amid escalating tensions between the two nations over territorial and environmental issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

