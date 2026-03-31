NCB–DTU Partnership to Drive Innovation in Cement Technology, Boost Infrastructure Ecosystem
With India being the second-largest cement producer globally, the sector is under increasing pressure to adopt environmentally sustainable practices while maintaining growth.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to strengthen India’s construction and infrastructure ecosystem, the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Technological University (DTU), marking a significant push toward industry-academia collaboration in cement and concrete technologies.
The agreement is expected to accelerate research, innovation, and skill development in one of India’s most critical sectors, as the country continues to scale up infrastructure under its long-term development goals.
Bridging Academia and Industry for Advanced Construction Solutions
The MoU focuses on fostering collaboration between research institutions and industry to:
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Promote joint research in cement and concrete technologies
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Facilitate knowledge exchange and technical expertise sharing
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Develop innovative solutions for modern construction challenges
Experts note that such collaborations are essential as India’s construction sector evolves to meet demands for durability, efficiency, and sustainability.
Focus on Skill Development and Capacity Building
A key pillar of the partnership is the emphasis on human resource development, with initiatives aimed at:
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Training students and early-career professionals
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Upskilling industry stakeholders
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Building technical competencies across the construction value chain
This aligns with the growing need for a skilled workforce capable of supporting India’s expanding infrastructure pipeline.
Driving Sustainable and Resilient Infrastructure
The collaboration is expected to play a crucial role in advancing:
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Sustainable construction practices
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Development of low-carbon cement technologies
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Enhanced resilience of infrastructure projects
With India being the second-largest cement producer globally, the sector is under increasing pressure to adopt environmentally sustainable practices while maintaining growth.
Strengthening India’s Construction Ecosystem
By integrating academic research with industry needs, the NCB–DTU partnership aims to:
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Improve technical capabilities across the sector
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Promote adoption of best practices and global standards
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Enhance institutional collaboration
Such initiatives are seen as critical for ensuring that India’s infrastructure development is both technologically advanced and environmentally responsible.
Leadership and Institutional Support
The MoU was formally signed at DTU, New Delhi, by:
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Dr. L.P. Singh, Director General, NCB
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Shri Binod Doley, Registrar, DTU
The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials, including:
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Prof. Prateek Sharma, Vice Chancellor, DTU
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Dr. S.K. Chaturvedi, Joint Director & Secretary, NCB
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Dr. Sanjay Mundra, General Manager & Head (ETS), NCB
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Dr. Kapil Kukreja, General Manager & Head (CME), NCB
Strategic Context: Infrastructure at the Core of Growth
India’s infrastructure push—spanning highways, urban development, housing, and industrial corridors—has significantly increased demand for advanced construction materials and technologies.
Industry-academia partnerships like this are expected to:
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Support innovation in next-generation building materials
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Improve efficiency and reduce costs
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Enhance global competitiveness of India’s construction sector
Outlook: Building the Future with Innovation
As India moves toward becoming a $5 trillion economy and beyond, the role of sustainable and technologically advanced construction will be pivotal.
The NCB–DTU collaboration signals a forward-looking approach—leveraging research, innovation, and skill development to build infrastructure that is not only robust but also future-ready.
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- NCB DTU MoU
- cement technology India
- construction research India
- sustainable infrastructure India
- cement industry innovation
- Delhi Technological University partnership
- building materials research India
- low carbon cement India
- infrastructure development India
- academia industry collaboration India