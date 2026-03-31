NCB–DTU Partnership to Drive Innovation in Cement Technology, Boost Infrastructure Ecosystem

In a strategic move to strengthen India’s construction and infrastructure ecosystem, the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Technological University (DTU), marking a significant push toward industry-academia collaboration in cement and concrete technologies.

The agreement is expected to accelerate research, innovation, and skill development in one of India’s most critical sectors, as the country continues to scale up infrastructure under its long-term development goals.

Bridging Academia and Industry for Advanced Construction Solutions

The MoU focuses on fostering collaboration between research institutions and industry to:

Promote joint research in cement and concrete technologies

Facilitate knowledge exchange and technical expertise sharing

Develop innovative solutions for modern construction challenges

Experts note that such collaborations are essential as India’s construction sector evolves to meet demands for durability, efficiency, and sustainability.

Focus on Skill Development and Capacity Building

A key pillar of the partnership is the emphasis on human resource development, with initiatives aimed at:

Training students and early-career professionals

Upskilling industry stakeholders

Building technical competencies across the construction value chain

This aligns with the growing need for a skilled workforce capable of supporting India’s expanding infrastructure pipeline.

Driving Sustainable and Resilient Infrastructure

The collaboration is expected to play a crucial role in advancing:

Sustainable construction practices

Development of low-carbon cement technologies

Enhanced resilience of infrastructure projects

With India being the second-largest cement producer globally, the sector is under increasing pressure to adopt environmentally sustainable practices while maintaining growth.

Strengthening India’s Construction Ecosystem

By integrating academic research with industry needs, the NCB–DTU partnership aims to:

Improve technical capabilities across the sector

Promote adoption of best practices and global standards

Enhance institutional collaboration

Such initiatives are seen as critical for ensuring that India’s infrastructure development is both technologically advanced and environmentally responsible.

Leadership and Institutional Support

The MoU was formally signed at DTU, New Delhi, by:

Dr. L.P. Singh, Director General, NCB

Shri Binod Doley, Registrar, DTU

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials, including:

Prof. Prateek Sharma, Vice Chancellor, DTU

Dr. S.K. Chaturvedi, Joint Director & Secretary, NCB

Dr. Sanjay Mundra, General Manager & Head (ETS), NCB

Dr. Kapil Kukreja, General Manager & Head (CME), NCB

Strategic Context: Infrastructure at the Core of Growth

India’s infrastructure push—spanning highways, urban development, housing, and industrial corridors—has significantly increased demand for advanced construction materials and technologies.

Industry-academia partnerships like this are expected to:

Support innovation in next-generation building materials

Improve efficiency and reduce costs

Enhance global competitiveness of India’s construction sector

Outlook: Building the Future with Innovation

As India moves toward becoming a $5 trillion economy and beyond, the role of sustainable and technologically advanced construction will be pivotal.

The NCB–DTU collaboration signals a forward-looking approach—leveraging research, innovation, and skill development to build infrastructure that is not only robust but also future-ready.