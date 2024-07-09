Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives in Jammu and Kashmir

Four family members, including Ghulam Rasool Bhat, his son, and two daughters, tragically passed away in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir while fetching water on Monday night. They were rushed to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries. The accident occurred in Kanchaki village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:12 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, four members of a family were killed in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Tuesday.

Ghulam Rasool Bhat, accompanied by his son and two daughters, had left their home in the Rajwar area of Handwara on Monday night to fetch drinking water when their vehicle met with an accident in Kanchaki village, a traffic police official disclosed.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, all four family members succumbed to their injuries, the official confirmed.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024