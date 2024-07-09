Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives in Jammu and Kashmir

In a tragic turn of events, four members of a family were killed in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Tuesday.

Ghulam Rasool Bhat, accompanied by his son and two daughters, had left their home in the Rajwar area of Handwara on Monday night to fetch drinking water when their vehicle met with an accident in Kanchaki village, a traffic police official disclosed.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, all four family members succumbed to their injuries, the official confirmed.

