NZ Boosts $25M Funding for Conservation: Cathedral Cove Access and Pest Eradication Projects

New Zealanders will soon enjoy more of the country's natural beauty, including Cathedral Cove – Mautohe, thanks to a $25 million boost for conservation announced by Conservation Minister Tama Potaka today.

"Te taiao (our environment) is critical for the country's present and future. Whether it's the sound of birds in a forest or the sight of whales in the sea, we have intergenerational responsibilities to protect and enhance te taiao so future generations can visit and enjoy it too," said Minister Potaka.

One of the key projects includes reinstating walking access to the beautiful Cathedral Cove – Mautohe in Coromandel, which suffered terrible damage from Cyclone Gabrielle. Minister Potaka has confirmed a short-term fix will be in place in time for summer.

Additionally, the funding will support efforts to eradicate pests from Maukahuka – Auckland Island, a crucial step in more than 30 years of work to restore this Subantarctic World Heritage area.

"Te Papa Atawhai, the Department of Conservation, and I are always looking to better protect our country's rich biodiversity and special places," Minister Potaka added.

The International Visitor Levy, a $35 charge for most international visitors to New Zealand, supports major projects aimed at protecting and enhancing the nation's beautiful flora and fauna, while also making it easier for New Zealanders to experience nature.

"All of this mahi (work) helps to ensure New Zealanders can continue to enjoy all the benefits of living in the most beautiful country on Earth," concluded Minister Potaka.