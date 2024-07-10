Groundbreaking Dinosaur Discovery on Isle of Wight: 'Comptonatus chasei'

The fossilized remains of a plant-eating dinosaur, estimated to have roamed the earth around 125 million years ago, have been discovered on England's Isle of Wight. This find is hailed as the most complete new specimen found in Britain in a century, according to scientists.

Weighing around 900 kilogrammes (1990 lbs), equivalent to a large male American bison, the herbivorous dinosaur, likely a herding species, was discovered by late fossil collector Nick Chase in 2013. The dinosaur has been named 'Comptonatus chasei' in his honor, said Jeremy Lockwood, a PhD student at the University of Portsmouth who aided in the excavation.

"Nick had a phenomenal nose for finding dinosaur bones ... This really is a remarkable find," said Lockwood. "It helps us understand more about the different types of dinosaurs that lived in England during the Early Cretaceous," added Lockwood, who is also the lead author of a new paper published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.

In a related discovery, remains of a meat-eating dinosaur from the Cretaceous Period, belonging to an ancient predator larger than anything known from Europe, were found on the same island in 2022.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)