Rescue Operations in Tibet as Heavy Rains Trap Over 130 People

Rescue efforts were underway Wednesday for more than 130 people, including some tourists, trapped in a mountainous town in China's Tibet region after heavy rains and flooding washed away sections of a provincial highway, China's state media reported.

The trapped individuals also included migrant workers and business people, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Another 342 stranded people had been relocated earlier to nearby towns.

Steady rain since Saturday had blocked roads, CCTV said, and the surging waters of the Nadang river caused severe landslides and mudslides. Power and communication were cut off from Chengtang town, but emergency communication was later restored.

The broadcaster noted that people were trapped because of road damage, the continuous rainfall, and a "lack of physical strength" after long-distance hiking. The town, located on the southern slope of the Himalayas near the Nepal border, has an average altitude of 2,000 meters and is known for its hot springs and hiking trails.

Rain was forecast through Thursday, adding to the challenges faced by rescue teams, CCTV said.

