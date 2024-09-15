Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapses in Odisha: Two Lives Lost Amid Heavy Rainfall

Two individuals died in separate wall collapses in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district amid continuous rainfall due to a deep depression. The victims were 50-year-old Pangala Pingua and 52-year-old Tunu Bindhani. The Special Relief Commissioner has advised the district collector to keep disaster response teams on standby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:03 IST
Tragic Wall Collapses in Odisha: Two Lives Lost Amid Heavy Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed in separate wall collapse incidents in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

In one case, 50-year-old Pangala Pingua was killed when a wall of her mud house in Kotupit village, under Gorumahisani police station area, collapsed while she and her family were asleep on Saturday night. Her husband and child managed to escape unharmed, police said.

In Masinga village under Udala police station limits, 52-year-old Tunu Bindhani died after a mud wall fell on him at his house the same night. Both the incidents were triggered by continuous rainfall due to the formation of a deep depression, police added.

Special Relief Commissioner has advised the Mayurbhanj district collector to keep disaster response teams on standby for immediate search and rescue operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall in several districts of the state for another day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024