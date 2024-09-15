Left Menu

Raging Rivers and Relentless Rains: UP's Monsoon Misery

Heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh has caused several rivers to flow above danger levels, resulting in 14 deaths from rain-related incidents, including a building collapse in Meerut. Many villages and low-lying areas are flooded, with rescue efforts underway. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Several rivers in Uttar Pradesh, including the Ganga, Sharda, and Ghaghra, are now flowing above the danger mark due to incessant rainfall, leading to a series of tragic incidents.

In total, 14 people have died since Saturday, with 10 lives lost in a building collapse in Meerut following heavy rains. The situation remains dire as more rain is expected.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena stated that rescue operations in Meerut continue, while Gonda and Shahjahanpur also reported multiple drowning incidents. Flooding has affected around 1,130 people, who are now staying in shelter homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

