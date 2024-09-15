Raging Rivers and Relentless Rains: UP's Monsoon Misery

Several rivers in Uttar Pradesh, including the Ganga, Sharda, and Ghaghra, are now flowing above the danger mark due to incessant rainfall, leading to a series of tragic incidents.

In total, 14 people have died since Saturday, with 10 lives lost in a building collapse in Meerut following heavy rains. The situation remains dire as more rain is expected.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena stated that rescue operations in Meerut continue, while Gonda and Shahjahanpur also reported multiple drowning incidents. Flooding has affected around 1,130 people, who are now staying in shelter homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)