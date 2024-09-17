Second Year of Project Cheetah: Achievements Amidst Challenges

Project Cheetah, now in its second year, has seen significant milestones including the birth of 13 cubs, despite facing critical challenges. Authorities are accelerating efforts to establish new cheetah habitats and address existing issues like high leopard populations and coordination difficulties.

This year saw the preparation of the Gandhisagar Wildlife Sanctuary for the next batch of cheetahs, while the cheetahs in Kuno remained confined to small enclosures. Experts highlighted the need for larger habitats to reduce stress levels in cheetahs.

Despite some setbacks such as the deaths of two adult cheetahs, there is renewed optimism. Conservationists and officials are hopeful as they look towards improving habitat management, transparency, and releasing cheetahs into the wild with minimal human intervention in the coming months.

