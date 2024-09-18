Left Menu

Distinct Characteristics Unveiled in Chang'e-6 Lunar Samples

China's Chang'e-6 mission brought back unique lunar samples from the moon's far side. These samples show distinct characteristics with lower density and different mineral content compared to previous samples. The study involved multiple Chinese research institutions and marked significant progress in lunar exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's Chang'e-6 mission has retrieved lunar samples exhibiting distinct characteristics from the moon's far side, a monumental breakthrough in lunar research. According to a paper published by Chinese scientists, these samples differ markedly from those collected during previous missions.

The Chang'e-6 soil samples have lower density and a more porous structure compared to samples from other lunar regions. They also have a higher plagioclase content and lower olivine levels. The study found that Chang'e-6 lithic fragment samples are primarily made up of basalt, breccia, agglutinate, glasses, and leucocrate.

Geochemical analysis revealed significant differences in the concentration of trace elements such as thorium, uranium, and potassium when compared to Apollo mission samples and those from Chang'e-5. The mission, launched in May, successfully brought back nearly 2 kilograms of lunar material in June. This research involved collaboration between several Chinese scientific institutions, signifying a leap in human lunar exploration.

