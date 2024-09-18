Tragic Collision Claims One Life, Injures Three on Mumbai's Sion Circle Bridge

A fatal accident occurred on the Sion circle bridge in Mumbai early Wednesday, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old and injuring three others. Police clarified that the collision was between an Activa scooter and a Benelli 300 motorcycle.

The incident happened around 3.45 am when the scooter, traveling on the wrong side of the road, crashed into the motorcycle. Vighnesh Sarawade, 20, was riding the scooter, while Animesh More, 23, was riding pillion. Sarawade and two men on the bike sustained serious injuries.

An official confirmed More's death and noted that all injured were promptly admitted to a civic-run hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Sion police station, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)