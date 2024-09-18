Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims One Life, Injures Three on Mumbai's Sion Circle Bridge

A 23-year-old youth, Animesh More, was killed, and three others were injured in a collision between a scooter and a motorcycle on the Sion circle bridge in Mumbai. The accident occurred when an Activa scooter coming from the wrong side crashed into a Benelli 300 bike. All injured were admitted to a civic hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:19 IST
Tragic Collision Claims One Life, Injures Three on Mumbai's Sion Circle Bridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred on the Sion circle bridge in Mumbai early Wednesday, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old and injuring three others. Police clarified that the collision was between an Activa scooter and a Benelli 300 motorcycle.

The incident happened around 3.45 am when the scooter, traveling on the wrong side of the road, crashed into the motorcycle. Vighnesh Sarawade, 20, was riding the scooter, while Animesh More, 23, was riding pillion. Sarawade and two men on the bike sustained serious injuries.

An official confirmed More's death and noted that all injured were promptly admitted to a civic-run hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Sion police station, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024