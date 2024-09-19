In an unexpected twist, the yellow-eyed penguin, known as the hoiho, has been crowned New Zealand's Bird of the Year for 2024. Garnering 6,328 votes, the hoiho defeated its closest competitors, the Chatham Island black robin and the kakapo, to win the title for a second time.

On a different note, Great Western Railway (GWR) in the UK experienced an unusual disruption when a pair of squirrels boarded a train, and one stubbornly refused to disembark. This led to the cancellation of the 08:54 service from Reading to Gatwick Airport, affecting numerous passengers on Saturday.

These odd news stories highlight the quirky and unpredictable nature of everyday events, capturing the fascination of the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)