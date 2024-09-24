Left Menu

Female Elephant's Tragic Demise Near Peechi Wildlife Sanctuary

A female elephant was found dead due to suspected electrocution near Peechi wildlife sanctuary. The incident occurred close to a tribal colony, and while electrocution is considered the likely cause, it will only be confirmed following a post-mortem examination. Electric fences are installed to protect local property and crops from wildlife.

Thrissur | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:02 IST
A female elephant died due to apparent electrocution near a tribal colony close to the Peechi wildlife sanctuary, according to forest officials.

The pachyderm was discovered deceased near an electric fence in Maniyankinar early in the morning by local residents, who then notified the forest department.

Forest officials suspect electrocution as the cause of death, but a definitive conclusion will be drawn after a post-mortem examination.

Electric fences are widely installed in the state to protect property and agriculture from frequent wildlife incursions, particularly by elephants.

