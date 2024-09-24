Female Elephant's Tragic Demise Near Peechi Wildlife Sanctuary

A female elephant died due to apparent electrocution near a tribal colony close to the Peechi wildlife sanctuary, according to forest officials.

The pachyderm was discovered deceased near an electric fence in Maniyankinar early in the morning by local residents, who then notified the forest department.

Forest officials suspect electrocution as the cause of death, but a definitive conclusion will be drawn after a post-mortem examination.

Electric fences are widely installed in the state to protect property and agriculture from frequent wildlife incursions, particularly by elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)