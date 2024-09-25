IAEA, Japan, and Honduras Partner to Expand Cancer Treatment Under 'Rays of Hope' Initiative

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), alongside the governments of Honduras and Japan, have formalized a partnership to enhance cancer care and expand radiotherapy services in Honduras. This collaboration is part of the IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative, aimed at increasing access to life-saving cancer treatments in low- and middle-income countries.

The partnership was confirmed during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York with the signing of a Letter of Intent by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, and Honduras' Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Eduardo Enrique Reina García.

Under the agreement, Japan will consider providing critical contributions such as medical facilities, equipment, and infrastructure, while the IAEA will offer technical expertise to expand radiotherapy and nuclear medicine services in Honduras. The goal is to increase access to cancer diagnosis and treatment in the country, where many patients currently have limited access to these essential services.

The collaboration builds on Japan’s broader diplomatic engagement in Latin America and its consistent support for the peaceful use of nuclear technology. It also aligns with the IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative, launched in 2022, which focuses on reducing global disparities in access to cancer care.

The initiative will provide Honduras with mammography equipment and a linear accelerator, enabling more effective radiotherapy treatments. These efforts are in line with Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s commitment to prioritize specialized cancer treatment and expert training.

The tripartite cooperation is expected to significantly improve cancer survival rates in Honduras by enhancing early detection and access to radiation therapy, thus addressing the country’s high cancer mortality rates.