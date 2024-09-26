Left Menu

Mumbai’s Post-Deluge Recovery: Trains, Flights and Buses Back on Track

After heavy rains battered Mumbai, causing widespread flooding and halting trains and flights, the city began to recover on Thursday. Local trains, buses, and flights resumed operations, albeit with delays. Authorities urged residents to stay indoors while clean-up efforts continued. Schools and colleges remained closed, and damage assessments were underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:10 IST
Mumbai’s Post-Deluge Recovery: Trains, Flights and Buses Back on Track
Heavy rains
  • Country:
  • India

After relentless rains battered Mumbai, ceasing its lifeline of local trains and inundating streets and homes, the city began its recovery process on Thursday. Transport services including local trains, flights, and buses resumed, though some delays persisted.

The heavy rains that began on Wednesday triggered widespread flooding, forcing the closure of schools and colleges across the city and its surrounding areas. The Mumbai civic authorities urged residents to stay indoors while emergency services continued their efforts to clear the waterlogged areas.

With a red alert issued earlier by the India Meteorological Department, the city prepared for potential thunderstorms and high-speed winds. Although the situation improved by Thursday morning, many parts of Mumbai reported significant property damage from the deluge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024