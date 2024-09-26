Mumbai’s Post-Deluge Recovery: Trains, Flights and Buses Back on Track

After relentless rains battered Mumbai, ceasing its lifeline of local trains and inundating streets and homes, the city began its recovery process on Thursday. Transport services including local trains, flights, and buses resumed, though some delays persisted.

The heavy rains that began on Wednesday triggered widespread flooding, forcing the closure of schools and colleges across the city and its surrounding areas. The Mumbai civic authorities urged residents to stay indoors while emergency services continued their efforts to clear the waterlogged areas.

With a red alert issued earlier by the India Meteorological Department, the city prepared for potential thunderstorms and high-speed winds. Although the situation improved by Thursday morning, many parts of Mumbai reported significant property damage from the deluge.

(With inputs from agencies.)