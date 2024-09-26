Hurricane John Intensifies Threat to Mexico's Southwestern Coast

Hurricane John strengthened once again on Thursday, posing a serious threat to Mexico's southwestern coast, an area already hit hard by the slow-moving storm in recent days.

The hurricane has negatively impacted major cargo ports and temporarily shut down local airports. At least five people have died, mostly due to mudslides.

Governor Evelyn Salgado of Guerrero state urged residents to take precautions. Meanwhile, coastal infrastructure like beachfront restaurants and roadways in Acapulco are experiencing severe damage.

John has cut power to tens of thousands of people and caused significant damage to local infrastructure. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts the hurricane will continue its path along the coast, causing further destruction and posing life-threatening risks through at least Saturday.

