Hurricane John Intensifies Threat to Mexico's Southwestern Coast

Hurricane John has intensified, threatening Mexico's southwestern coast with heavy rainfall, flash floods, and mudslides. The storm has already caused fatalities, airport closures, and power outages. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions as John approaches the major cargo port of Lazaro Cardenas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:13 IST
Hurricane John strengthened once again on Thursday, posing a serious threat to Mexico's southwestern coast, an area already hit hard by the slow-moving storm in recent days.

The hurricane has negatively impacted major cargo ports and temporarily shut down local airports. At least five people have died, mostly due to mudslides.

Governor Evelyn Salgado of Guerrero state urged residents to take precautions. Meanwhile, coastal infrastructure like beachfront restaurants and roadways in Acapulco are experiencing severe damage.

John has cut power to tens of thousands of people and caused significant damage to local infrastructure. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts the hurricane will continue its path along the coast, causing further destruction and posing life-threatening risks through at least Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

