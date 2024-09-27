Massive Environmental Violation Unveiled: NGT to Review Illegal Deforestation at Dalmia Farms

In a startling development, a petition has been filed against the Uttar Pradesh government before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for egregious environmental violations. The complaint centers on the illegal felling of more than 454 trees at Dalmia Farms, located on Chhatikara Vrindavan Road in Mathura, which falls under the Taj Trapezium zone. The incident occurred on the night of September 18 and 19, according to an advocate of the Supreme Court.

Advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami, who filed the complaint on September 23, revealed that the felled trees were of rare species with sacred, spiritual, and ecological significance, including neem, peepal, amla, kadamb, and Jamun. The deforestation has not only resulted in the tragic demise of hundreds of snakes, peacocks, and other birds, but has also caused severe environmental degradation, adversely affecting the local ecosystem.

The petition urges immediate cognizance of the illegal tree cutting in the Taj Trapezium zone. It calls for an independent investigation, replantation of double the number of trees, suspension of all commercial activity, heavy penalties, and criminal action against those responsible. The next hearing (Original application No 1191/2024) is set for November 30, according to Goswami, a resident of Nandgaon, Mathura.

(With inputs from agencies.)