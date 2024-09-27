Helene Wreaks Havoc: Chaos in Florida and Georgia

Helene roared through Florida and Georgia states under darkness on Friday, unleashing its fury as one of the most powerful storms to strike the United States. The hurricane killed one person, swamped neighborhoods, and left over 2 million homes and businesses without power. The Category 4 storm made landfall around midnight, creating a chaotic scene with overturned boats, felled trees, and flooded streets as documented in Tampa, Naples, and St. Petersburg on Florida's coast.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed the death of a driver, whose car was struck by debris, and warned of likely additional fatalities. Over 1.2 million electricity customers in Florida and 800,000 in Georgia experienced power outages. Helene is recorded as the joint 14th most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. and the seventh most powerful in Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm, which initially reached Florida with 140 mph (225 kph) winds, weakened to 70 mph (110 kph) as it moved north across Georgia. Up to 20 inches (50 cm) of rain were anticipated in some areas. By dawn, the NHC downgraded Helene from a hurricane to a tropical storm but cautioned that dangerous conditions, including life-threatening storm surges, persisted. Residents faced evacuation orders and warnings to hunker down, as the storm's impact continued to devastate the region.

